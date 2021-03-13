BlackRock Inc. Acquires 182,382 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.58% of Century Aluminum worth $84,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 20.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

CENX opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

