BlackRock Inc. Acquires 20,548 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.40% of Kornit Digital worth $87,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $138,000.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $99.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -621.81 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.51.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

