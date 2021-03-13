BlackRock Inc. Acquires 235,862 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.82% of Intersect ENT worth $66,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

