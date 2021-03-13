BlackRock Inc. Acquires 38,797 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.90% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $68,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

