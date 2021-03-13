BlackRock Inc. Acquires 93,614 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.79% of Penske Automotive Group worth $85,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAG opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

