BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,416 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $85,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

NYSE ELF opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,731.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $393,471.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,180.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,919 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

