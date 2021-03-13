BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.33% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $67,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 434,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 136,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

