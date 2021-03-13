BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.87% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $77,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 885.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.62. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

