BlackRock Inc. Buys 182,178 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,086,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,178 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.20% of Tredegar worth $68,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tredegar by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tredegar by 74.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 207.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $596.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

