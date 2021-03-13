BlackRock Inc. Buys 495,817 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 495,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.73% of Omeros worth $76,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4,965.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $732,074 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $19.66 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

