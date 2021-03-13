BlackRock Inc. Buys 650,037 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650,037 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.19% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $87,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $9,723,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,170,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,262,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $825,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $59.29 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $489,584.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,834.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $506,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,929 over the last three months.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.