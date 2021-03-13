BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.51% of Alector worth $78,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alector by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alector by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALEC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $399,031.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 95,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

