BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834,986 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.49% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $66,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period.

ERUS opened at $40.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92.

