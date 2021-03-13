BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 619,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.28% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $77,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCT. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

