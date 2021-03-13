BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,296,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.32% of Genesco worth $69,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Genesco in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Genesco by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Genesco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $751.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CL King upped their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

