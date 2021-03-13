BlackRock Inc. Has $65.16 Million Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,249 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.27% of World Acceptance worth $65,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $146.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.46. The company has a market cap of $998.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $170.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,901.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $286,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,160 shares of company stock worth $6,221,361. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

