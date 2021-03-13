BlackRock Inc. Has $65.38 Million Stock Holdings in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Viela Bio worth $65,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viela Bio by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Viela Bio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Viela Bio by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Viela Bio by 35.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIE. Guggenheim downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ VIE opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.43. Viela Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Viela Bio, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

