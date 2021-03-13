BlackRock Inc. Has $66.53 Million Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,775,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,558,088 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Wipro worth $66,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Wipro by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

