BlackRock Inc. Has $76.67 Million Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.66% of Castle Biosciences worth $76,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $66,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.45 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $413,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,305,702 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,744 shares of company stock valued at $13,479,208. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

