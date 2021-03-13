BlackRock Inc. Has $79.77 Million Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.37% of U.S. Silica worth $79,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLCA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

