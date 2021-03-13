BlackRock Inc. Has $79.81 Million Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.02% of Theravance Biopharma worth $79,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $846,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of TBPH opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $31.35.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

