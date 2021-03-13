BlackRock Inc. Has $82.10 Million Stock Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,892 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.84% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $82,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $551,784.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,835.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,958 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.