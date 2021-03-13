BlackRock Inc. Has $83.02 Million Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.73% of Replimune Group worth $83,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $236,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 927,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,701,473.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 535,143 shares of company stock worth $22,418,750 over the last 90 days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REPL opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.63. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

