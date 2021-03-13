BlackRock Inc. Has $83.47 Million Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 209,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.68% of Model N worth $83,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 87.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,379 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Model N by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,727 shares of company stock worth $1,292,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN opened at $39.89 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

