BlackRock Inc. Has $83.52 Million Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875,426 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.11% of First Busey worth $83,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Busey by 702.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 456.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter worth $217,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

BUSE stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $25.92.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

