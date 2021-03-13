BlackRock Inc. Has $83.94 Million Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.45% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $83,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $8,544,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 211,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 56,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

SWBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.