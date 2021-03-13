BlackRock Inc. Has $84.44 Million Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.14% of Krystal Biotech worth $84,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 246,047 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 184,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

