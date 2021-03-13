BlackRock Inc. Has $84.50 Million Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.01% of Arcus Biosciences worth $84,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.