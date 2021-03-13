BlackRock Inc. Has $84.55 Million Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,118 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.93% of Personalis worth $84,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Personalis by 122.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,582 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,788,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 1,870.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 187,013 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,073,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after buying an additional 151,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the third quarter worth $2,843,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,845 shares of company stock valued at $236,259 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.