BlackRock Inc. Has $85.07 Million Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,603 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.07% of Silvergate Capital worth $85,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SI. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $2,273,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,607 shares of company stock worth $24,798,238.

Shares of SI stock opened at $139.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.98 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

