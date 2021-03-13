BlackRock Inc. Has $85.91 Million Stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,761 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.79% of Epizyme worth $85,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $130,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of EPZM opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,462.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,821 shares of company stock worth $167,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

