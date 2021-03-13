BlackRock Inc. Has $87.21 Million Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.11% of H&E Equipment Services worth $87,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth $771,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEES opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

