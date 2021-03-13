BlackRock Inc. Has $87.52 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,329,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,035 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Equinor ASA worth $87,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300,401 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,496,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 363,632 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,738,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $16,664,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 38.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 268,823 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.