BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,290 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.51% of Ameresco worth $87,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRC. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Ameresco by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ameresco by 382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ameresco stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $70.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,113,664 shares of company stock valued at $56,596,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

