BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.85% of American Finance Trust worth $79,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

