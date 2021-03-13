BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.47% of PetIQ worth $82,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after buying an additional 559,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PetIQ by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 159,002 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at $2,653,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in PetIQ by 57.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PETQ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,050. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

