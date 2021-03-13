BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.37% of Douglas Dynamics worth $72,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after buying an additional 385,152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 194,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 709,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $51.19 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.