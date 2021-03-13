BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,428 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.14% of Krystal Biotech worth $84,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.