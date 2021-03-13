BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.69% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $69,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 279.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth about $361,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OEC opened at $20.90 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

