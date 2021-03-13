BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.01% of Arcus Biosciences worth $84,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

