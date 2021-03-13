BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.80% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $83,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,842,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $29.11 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.16 million, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.