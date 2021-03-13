BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.15% of Liquidity Services worth $64,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 42.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 170,587 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 88,798 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,157.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

LQDT stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LQDT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.