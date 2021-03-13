BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,603,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,950 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.79% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $80,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2,959.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

