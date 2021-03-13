BlackRock Inc. Makes New $65.88 Million Investment in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,197,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,881,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.13% of Praxis Precision Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of PRAX opened at $44.30 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.76.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

