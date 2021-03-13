BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 132.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $7.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $714.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $715.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $665.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

