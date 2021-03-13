BlackRock Inc. Purchases 201,854 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Relx worth $64,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Relx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth $1,724,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

