BlackRock Inc. Purchases 221,118 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,118 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.93% of Personalis worth $84,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,582 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $14,788,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 1,870.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 187,013 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,073,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,705 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth $2,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,845 shares of company stock valued at $236,259. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSNL opened at $27.37 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist began coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

