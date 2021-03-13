BlackRock Inc. Purchases 396,430 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 396,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.83% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $67,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $2,732,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 105.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 73,463 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.29 million, a P/E ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

