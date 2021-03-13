BlackRock Inc. Purchases 435,663 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,219,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 435,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.95% of Kearny Financial worth $65,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.74. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $93,280 over the last 90 days. 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

