BlackRock Inc. Purchases 6,041 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.08% of Atrion worth $84,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 1.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atrion by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $680.97 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $567.00 and a 1-year high of $755.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $660.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

